Two teen sisters, mother die as car rams into them

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two teen girls and their mother died after a speeding car rammed them at Peroor near here on Monday. Anu, 19, Neenu, 16, and their mother Leji, 45, were walking along the Ettumanoor-Sankranti Road near Peroorkavu Temple when they were knocked down.

The Gandhinagar Police said the girls died on the spot and Leji at the Kottayam Medical College in the night.

“As per eye witnesses, the incident happened around 2 pm. The car hit the three pedestrians and then veered back on to the road before losing control again and coming to a stop after hitting a tree,” the police said. Even though the local residents immediately hailed a vehicle and took the three to the hospital, the girls had already died. The passengers in the car too suffered minor injuries. The Ettumanoor and Gandhinagar police arrived at the scene and took stock of the situation.

The locals blamed the car’s speeding for the accident. According to them, vehicles coming in from Ettumanoor-Manarcad bypass and other byroads are breaking speed limits following the commissioning of the newly tarred Ettumanoor-Peroor Road.