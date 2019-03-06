Home States Kerala

BJP committed to protecting citizens’ fundamental rights, says Smriti Irani

Even businessmen who have an annual turnover above `1.5 crore stand to benefit as the tax on raw materials is credited back to them.

Published: 06th March 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani during an interaction with the business community at Nedumbassery on Tuesday | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Preferring  to remain noncommittal on the issue of hartals, Union Minister Smriti Irani said the BJP is committed to protecting the fundamental rights assured by the Constitution, which ensures the freedom to assemble and speak out as long as they upholds the law. “I can only say the BJP is committed to protecting the fundamental rights of the individuals.

If you have any suggestions on governance, we are ready to accept them,” she said while replying to Jyothi Aswani, a business woman in Kochi, while interacting with representatives of various sectors at the Bhart Ke Mann Ki Baat programme organised by BJP at Hotel Flora at Nedumbassery on Tuesday. Jyothi expressed the concerns of the business community on hartals pointing out the state had witnessed 98 hartals in 2018. Smriti Irani said the BJP was reaching out to the people to amalgamate ideas to be incorporated in the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP has launched a drive on February 3 where in we are reaching out to the citizens at 7,500 destinations across the country so that we can collect 10 crore suggestions to strengthen the manifesto. The aim is to ensure the people’s aspirations are reflected in the manifesto,” she said. The minister said the GST regime has removed the hidden elements of taxation and removed all essentials from the tax net. There was a 2 per cent tax on rice in the earlier regime which has been removed.

Even businessmen who have an annual turnover above `1.5 crore stand to benefit as the tax on raw materials is credited back to them. The GST on enterprises with a turn over below `1.5 crore has been fixed at 2 per cent and the GST Council has recommended to reduce it further to 1 per cent, she said. BJP leaders A N Radhakrishnan, N K Mohandas, Nedumbassery Ravi and P Sivasankaran were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp