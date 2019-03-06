Kerala bank: High Court directs Dist Collectors to oversee proceedings
The court directed the District Collector concerned to make arrangements to video-record the meetings to be undertaken by the district administration.
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the seven District Collectors- Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kannur- to be present in person during the meeting to be held at the district banks concerning finalising the formation of Kerala bank by merging district co-operative banks. The seven district banks were against the amalgamation.
