Kerala bank: High Court directs Dist Collectors to oversee proceedings

The court directed the District Collector concerned to make arrangements to video-record the meetings to be undertaken by the district administration.

Published: 06th March 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the seven District Collectors- Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kannur- to be present in person during the meeting to be held at the district banks concerning finalising the formation of Kerala bank by merging district co-operative banks. The seven district banks were against the amalgamation.

The court directed the District Collector concerned to make arrangements to video-record the meetings to be undertaken by the district administration. The collectors shall not make their reports or the video-records public.

