Police arrest students for rash driving on campus

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Edathua police took seven students into custody and six vehicles in connection with the celebrations as part of the farewell function of the final semester BCom students of St Aloysius College, Edathua, on Tuesday. Sub inspector Cecil Christian Raj said the police arrested the students for rash and negligent driving inside the campus. The vehicles were also impounded, SI said.

The students of the college conducted dangerous celebrations using a jeep, two-wheelers and a car violating laws and government orders on March 3. Two students fell from the jeep and were injured. The video of racing of vehicles inside the campus became viral on social media. The students drove the vehicles breaking speed limits and sans helmets.

After the videos become viral, the college principal ordered an inquiry into the issue. The state government issued a circular warning against the ‘show off ’ by students using their vehicles inside the campus after a girl student was fatally hit by a jeep driven by a college mate during Onam celebrations at CET in 2015.