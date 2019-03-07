General elections 2019: Changes in police hierarchy put on hold

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to re-structure the police hierarchy and starting commissionerates in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram has been put on hold till Lok Sabha elections are over.Though the Cabinet had ratified the decision to re-structure the police by moving ADGPs out of the zonal charges and giving the helm to the IGs, the move has been kept in abeyance as it was felt that the rejig during a critical time like Lok Sabha elections might be a dangerous proposition.

“Consistency is needed during a crucial period like elections. If the shake-up happens in the hierarchy and structure, it would be difficult to manage election-related work,” said a Home Department source. In the case of commissionerates, sources told Express the government wanted to implement it before the election notification was out, but heeding to the opinion of senior officers, it was also put on hold.

“The government was ready to issue the orders regarding it. The IAS officers were against the move, but the government decided to trudge on. But there was a strong feeling that implementing the decision in haste might not bode well, especially since the election is round the corner. So, the announcement on this will now be made after the election,” the source added.