Home States Kerala

General elections 2019: Changes in police hierarchy put on hold

The decision to re-structure the police hierarchy and starting commissionerates in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram has been put on hold till Lok Sabha elections are over.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Image of Kerala Police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to re-structure the police hierarchy and starting commissionerates in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram has been put on hold till Lok Sabha elections are over.Though the Cabinet had ratified the decision to re-structure the police by moving ADGPs out of the zonal charges and giving the helm to the IGs, the move has been kept in abeyance as it was felt that the rejig during a critical time like Lok Sabha elections might be a dangerous proposition.

“Consistency is needed during a crucial period like elections. If the shake-up happens in the hierarchy and structure, it would be difficult to manage election-related work,” said a Home Department source.  In the case of commissionerates, sources told Express the government wanted to implement it before the election notification was out, but heeding to the opinion of senior officers, it was also put on hold.

“The government was ready to issue the orders regarding it. The IAS officers were against the move, but the government decided to trudge on. But there was a strong feeling that implementing the decision in haste might not bode well, especially since the election is round the corner. So, the announcement on this will now be made after the election,” the source added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala police hierarchy Kerala Police Police commissionerates Kerala commissionerates General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp