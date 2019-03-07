Home States Kerala

Humble ‘kappa’ strikes a ‘pricey’ deal on e-commerce site Amazon

While replying to a customer’s query on the site, the seller said the deal was primarily meant for those who are not from Kerala

Published: 07th March 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tapioca

Image of tapioca used for representational purpose (File Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh/EPS)

By Hareesh Kumar A S
Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Tapioca, popularly known as kappa across the state, is one of the hot favourites in the menu of Malayalees. Sold for Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in retail markets in the state, the humble kappa has attained VIP status and is being sold for a whopping Rs 489 per kg on popular e-commerce site Amazon. After discount, one can have it for Rs 299. This listing comes close on the heels of reports of coconut shells being listed for Rs 3,000.

The seller ‘Worth2Deal’ will deliver the tapioca within six days without refrigerating it. While replying to a customer’s query on the site, the seller said the deal was primarily meant for those who are not from Kerala. “Hence, they will have to ship the item from Kerala in a speed mode, and that’s why the price was increased to nearly Rs 500,” they said.

The price also includes shipping, packing and Amazon Listing Charges. The seller said there were significant sales, especially from non-resident Keralites.

The price increase is also attributed to tapioca becoming an item on five-star hotel menus. Dried tapioca, meanwhile, is sold for Rs 100 in stores while on the e-commerce site, it is listed at Rs 199. However, it seems the benefits are not percolating to the farmers. Ajaykumar, an organic farmer said: “This is a sign and the Department of Agriculture should take steps for commencing an e-commerce facility for farmers. There is no opportunity for farmers to get a better price for their produce.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tapioca kappa e-commerce Amazon Tapioca Amazon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp