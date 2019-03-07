Home States Kerala

Maoists, police exchange fire in Wayanad's Vythiri, two injured

Reportedly, the exchange of fire continued for hours while the Maoists attempted to escape to forest.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:59 AM

Image of Maoists used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A lengthy exchange of fire took place between the Police and Maoists at Vythiri in Wayanad on Wednesday. Two Maoists reportedly were seriously injured in the incident.

The police said a gang of Maoists reached a private resort at Lakkidi under the Vythiri police station limits around 9.30 pm and demanded money from resort people. Receiving intimation, Thunderbolt, a special police team, rushed to the spot.  

“The exchange of fire first started inside the resort and at least two Maoists sustained injuries,” said the police. Reportedly, the exchange of fire continued for hours while the Maoists attempted to escape to forest.

However, the police have not revealed details of the gun fight. They blocked traffic movement on the National Highway for hours and asked resort employees to stay indoors.

