Shakeup in top rung of Kerala police ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Crime Branch ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been appointed North Zone ADGP, a post that has been lying vacant since the retirement of Rajesh Dewan last May.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Abraham IPS

Law and Order ADGP Manoj Abraham has been appointed South Zone ADGP (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The impending Lok Sabha election has resulted in a rejig in the top echelons of the Police Department. Crime Branch ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been appointed North Zone ADGP, a post that has been lying vacant since the retirement of Rajesh Dewan last May.

Law and Order ADGP Manoj Abraham has been appointed South Zone ADGP. SCRB ADGP Tomin J Thachankary has been posted as ADGP Coastal Security, while K Padmakumar, who was waiting for a posting after moving out as Transport Commissioner, has been given posting as SCRB ADGP.

Headquarters ADGP S Aananthakrishnan will hold the additional charge of Armed Police Battalions ADGP. Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar has been given the additional charge of ADGP Crimes. Former Intelligence IG Ashok Yadav is the Thiruvananthapuram Range IG, while Thrissur Range IG M R Ajith Kumar, who has completed three years in the post, has been moved to Kannur.

Kannur Range IG Balram Kumar Upadhyay has replaced Ajith. Kozhikode Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin has been appointed as Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner. Incumbent Thiruvananthapuram city Commissioner S Surendran has been transferred as Kochi Commissioner.

More changes

Special Branch SP A V George has been posted as Kozhikode commissioner. Headquarters DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been posted as Intelligence DIG, while  Information and Communication Technology SP J Jayanath has been given the additional charge of Special Branch SP.

