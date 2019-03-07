Strength of democracy is people’s trust: Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the strength of democracy is the trust of the people and not arms and ammunition. He was delivering the inaugural address of the fourth G Karthikeyan memorial programme organised by the G Karthikeyan foundation here on Wednesday.

The senior Congress leader said for people to trust a political leader he should be having credibility, sincerity and honesty and G Karthikeyan was an epitome of all these. Oommen Chandy said even though Karthikeyan and he were having differences of opinion on several issues within the party, the integrity of the former was to be emulated.

Chandy reminisced Karthikeyan was reluctant to go abroad for treatment during his final stage and he had not mentioned about his ailment to anyone.Chandy also said even when his physical condition was deteriorating by the day, Karthikeyan was present in the constituency always.