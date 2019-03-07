Kerala weather: Students should not be forced to wear uniforms, Child Rights Commission tells schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Child Rights Commission on Wednesday asked schools in the state to not insist on uniforms considering the weather conditions. Chairman P Suresh has instructed tight uniforms, tie, shoes and other restrictions should not be held compulsory during this period.

The Commission has asked CBSE schools to ensure adequate water supply, proper ventilation and fans in the classrooms. The invigilators, the commission said, should be given strict instructions to give necessary toilet breaks. It asked the authorities to ensure the children are not adversely affected during the exam period considering they are writing exams under considerable pressure in such conditions.

The instruction received mixed responses. “We have already given exam centres to schools that are well equipped to tend to students’ needs. However, uniform is part of the discipline of a school. We were not consulted before such an instruction,” said Ibrahim Khan, chairman, Kerala Federation of CBSE and ICSE Schools.

K J Harikumar, president, Kerala State Teachers Association said “Considering the adverse weather conditions, students can be excused from wearing the uniform, given they have a reasonable excuse.”