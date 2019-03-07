Home States Kerala

Kerala weather: Students should not be forced to wear uniforms, Child Rights Commission tells schools

The Commission has asked CBSE schools to ensure adequate water supply, proper ventilation and fans in the classrooms.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

School students in uniform

Child Rights Commission has instructed tight uniforms, tie, shoes and other restrictions should not be held compulsory during this period (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Child Rights Commission on Wednesday asked schools in the state to not insist on uniforms considering the weather conditions. Chairman P Suresh has instructed tight uniforms, tie, shoes and other restrictions should not be held compulsory during this period.

The Commission has asked CBSE schools to ensure adequate water supply, proper ventilation and fans in the classrooms. The invigilators, the commission said, should be given strict instructions to give necessary toilet breaks. It asked the authorities to ensure the children are not adversely affected during the exam period considering they are writing exams under considerable pressure in such conditions.

The instruction received mixed responses. “We have already given exam centres to schools that are well equipped to tend to students’ needs. However, uniform is part of the discipline of a school. We were not consulted before such an instruction,” said Ibrahim Khan, chairman, Kerala Federation of CBSE and ICSE Schools.

K J Harikumar, president, Kerala State Teachers Association said “Considering the adverse weather conditions, students can be excused from wearing the uniform, given they have a reasonable excuse.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child Rights Commission Kerala weather Kerala students school uniforms CBSE schools Kerala CBSE schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp