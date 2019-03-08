Lok Sabha polls 2019: CPI(M) finalises candidates to all Kerala constituencies except Ponnani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six of the seven sitting MPs, three MLAs, two district secretaries and two state secretariat members figure among the candidates as the CPM finalised its list of candidates for 15 of the 16 Lok Sabha constituencies it would contest.

A decision on Muslim League stronghold Ponnani is expected to be taken on Friday. The candidacy of former district secretary Satheesh Chandran at Kasargod, Kottayam district secretary V N Vasavan in that constituency and Aranmula MLA Veena George at Pathanamthitta has been confirmed. Though there were certain reservations by the constituency committee about Innocent’s candidature at Chalakudy, the state leadership decided to go ahead with the same.

With no major changes proposed by the constituency committees, the party state secretariat and state committee which met here on Thursday issued nod for the names proposed earlier.As per the final list, the party candidates would be A Sampath (Attingal), K N Balagopal (Kollam), Veena George (Pathanamthitta), A M Ariff (Alappuzha), V N Vasavan (Kottayam), Joice George (Idukki), P Rajeev (Ernakulam), Innocent (Chalakudy), M B Rajesh (Palakkad), P K Biju (Alathur), V P Sanu (Malappuram), A Pradeep Kumar (Kozhikode), P Jayarajan (Vadakara), P K Sreemathy (Kannur) and K P Satheesh Chandran (Kasargod).

The party initially considered the name of Nilambur MLA P V Anvar for Ponnani. However, there were opinions that the recent controversies related to Anvar could come up for discussions. The name of SIDCO chairman Niyas Pulikkalakkath is also under consideration.