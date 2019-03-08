Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls 2019: CPI(M) finalises candidates to all Kerala constituencies except Ponnani

Six of the seven sitting MPs, three MLAs, two district secretaries and two state secretariat members figure among the candidates

Published: 08th March 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Kottayam district secretary VN Vasavan (C), who will contest from the constituency, with Electricity Minister M M Mani and state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM Kottayam district secretary VN Vasavan (C), who will contest from the constituency, with Electricity Minister M M Mani and state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File Photo | Vishnu Prathap)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Six of the seven sitting MPs, three MLAs, two district secretaries and two state secretariat members figure among the candidates as the CPM finalised its list of candidates for 15 of the 16 Lok Sabha constituencies it would contest.

READ | CPI(M) to field a bunch of  heavyweights in Kerala

A decision on Muslim League stronghold Ponnani is expected to be taken on Friday. The candidacy of former district secretary Satheesh Chandran at Kasargod, Kottayam district secretary V N Vasavan in that constituency and Aranmula MLA Veena George at Pathanamthitta has been confirmed. Though there were certain reservations by the constituency committee about Innocent’s candidature at Chalakudy, the state leadership decided to go ahead with the same. 

READ | LDF to field MLAs to dislodge sitting Congress MPs in Alappuzha, Mavelikkara

With no major changes proposed by the constituency committees, the party state secretariat and state committee which met here on Thursday issued nod for the names proposed earlier.As per the final list, the party candidates would be A Sampath (Attingal), K N Balagopal (Kollam), Veena George (Pathanamthitta), A M Ariff (Alappuzha), V N Vasavan (Kottayam), Joice George (Idukki), P Rajeev (Ernakulam), Innocent (Chalakudy), M B Rajesh (Palakkad), P K Biju (Alathur), V P Sanu (Malappuram), A Pradeep Kumar (Kozhikode), P Jayarajan (Vadakara), P K Sreemathy (Kannur) and K P Satheesh Chandran (Kasargod).

READ | LJD Ex-MLA MK Premnath, others to join SP as party gets no seats

The party initially considered the name of Nilambur MLA P V Anvar for Ponnani. However, there were opinions that the recent controversies related to Anvar could come up for discussions. The name of SIDCO chairman Niyas Pulikkalakkath is also under consideration.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 CPM CPI(M) Ponnani constituency Veena George VN Vasavan Satheesh Chandran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp