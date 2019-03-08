Home States Kerala

Kerala bank: Setback for government as Malappuram DCB vetoes merger proposal

Cooperative Minister Kadakampally Surendran told ‘Express’ the remaining 13 DCBs had cleared the merger proposal with a simple majority.

Published: 08th March 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The LDF Government’s flagship project of merging 14 district cooperative banks (DCB) with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (KSCB) to form Kerala Bank - the state’s largest banking network – suffered a setback on Thursday after the UDF-controlled Malappuram DCB voted against the proposal. Cooperative Minister Kadakampally Surendran told ‘Express’ the remaining 13 DCBs had cleared the merger proposal with a simple majority.

“In Malappuram DCB, only 24 per cent votes could be secured in the proposal’s favour. The DCB will now have to be excluded as we proceed with the amalgamation of 13 DCBs with KSCB,” he said. Surendran expressed confidence the required processes will be completed with the 13 consenting DCBS to obtain the required licence from the RBI. 

The Cooperative Department had called for general body meetings of the 14 DCBs on Thursday under the supervision of the respective District Collector to clear the merger proposal. “The resolution for merger was defeated at the Malappuram DCB with a vote count of 97-32 at the general body,” said a source at the DCB.

Surendran had earlier indicated of being in talks with Muslim League members who control the majority of member primary agricultural cooperatives in Malappuram for their support ahead of the crucial vote. 
With RBI mandating completion of 19 conditions before March 31, including approval from all 14 DCB general bodies, for granting its final nod to the new bank, it would now be extremely difficult for the state to push through with the process. 

To ease the process of clearing the proposal through various UDF-controlled DCBs, the state government had first, through an ordinance and later with an amendment to the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act, changed the requirement of a two-thirds majority for mergers and acquisitions in the cooperative banking sector to a simple majority. 

The general body meeting scheduled on February 16 was cancelled with a lower court observing it was called without the intended merger resolution vote being mentioned in the agenda.  The Cooperative Department secretary had earlier indicated DCBs which fail to join the proposed two-tier cooperative banking structure with the formation of Kerala Bank will have to transition into Urban Cooperative Banks, thereby losing their district bank status.

The Opposition UDF has long alleged a merger between the loss-making KSCB and successful DCBs will destroy the latter. It had expressed its wish to retain the three-tier cooperative system in the state.

Vote share for the proposal in other DCBs (in %)
Thiruvananthapuram - 84, Kollam - 78, Pathanamthitta - 79, Alappuzha - 69, Kottayam - 66, Idukki - 58, Ernakulam - 65, Thrissur - 69, Palakkad - 69, Kozhikode - 78, Wayanad - 61, Kannur - 77, Kasargod - 68. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malappuram DCB Kerala bank District co-operative banks Kerala banks Kerala bank merger Malappuram DCB Kerala Cooperative Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp