Calicut, Mumbai varsities winners in inter-university powerlifting championship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The University of Calicut and the University of Mumbai have emerged winners in the category of girls and boys, respectively, in the National Inter University Powerlifting Championship hosted by Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Kodakara.Chandigarh University, Mohali, and the University of Mumbai came second and third in the competition conducted for girls. The University of Calicut and Patiala Punjabi University won the second and third places among the boys.

Annu from Chandigarh University was selected the best woman powerlifter and Sahil Utekar from Mumbai University the best man powerlifter. Utekar had won the gold with 695 points in the category of 66 kg. During the concluding ceremony, Dr K Muhammad Basheer, the vice chancellor of University of Calicut and Mar Pauly Kannookkadan, Bishop of Irinjalakuda diocese, gave away the trophies to the winners. Fr Titus Kattuparambil, executive director of Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Dr P O Jenson, the principal, and M J Rani, vice principal, gifted the other winners.

P J Joseph, Arjuna award winner and the secretary of the National Powerlifting Federation, and Mazar Ul Quamar, the observer of the Association of Indian Universities, shared their observation about the championship. Fr Sebin Edattukaran, the director of sports academy, and Dr Karuna K Nair, the coordinator, also graced the occasion.

