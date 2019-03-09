Kerala government agrees to reinstate sacked empanelled KSRTC conductors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Empanelled conductors, who lost their jobs following a High Court order, ended their agitation in front of the Secretariat on Friday after the government conditionally agreed to reinstate them. The 47-day long agitation was called off following a meeting with Transport Minister AK Saseendran on condition that those with conductor’s licence and a minimum work experience of five years could be reinstated on leave vacancies. “We have heard all the grievances of the protesters. We can’t reinstate them all. We need to verify the vacancies first.

At present, there are vacancies of conductors in some depots as some permanent employees have left the jobs. We have given necessary instructions to KSRTC to speed up steps to reinstate the sacked employees in a phased manner,” told reporters after the meeting.

As many as 3,861 empanelled conductors lost their jobs following a High Court order in favour of PSC rank holders who were waiting for their appointment. Speaking to Express, S D, president of Joint Strike Council, said they have received an assurance writing from the minister and KSRTC Managing Director M P.

“We demanded to reinstate all sacked conductors. However, the government agreed to only those who have a minimum work experience of five years and the conductor’s licence. The minister also said that they need to look into some legal aspects and all the eligible candidates would be reinstated soon,” said.

The protesters carried out a celebration march from Secretariat to KSRTC bus station at in the evening following the withdrawal of the agitation.