Home States Kerala

Kerala HC dismisses plea against granting of pension to ex-MLAs

The Bench noted the SC while dealing with a grant of pension to members of Parliament had upheld the power of Parliament to provide pension for MPs.

Published: 09th March 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday held that the state government has the legislative competence to enact Pension Act, facilitating pension to former members of  Legislative Assembly.  

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice issued the order while dismissing the petition challenging the constitutional validity of Kerala Payment of Pension to Members of Legislature Act which provide for the payment of pension to former MLAs.

The Bench noted the SC while dealing with a grant of pension to members of Parliament had upheld the power of Parliament to provide pension for MPs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ex-MLAs pension MLA pension Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp