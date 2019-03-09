Kerala HC dismisses plea against granting of pension to ex-MLAs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday held that the state government has the legislative competence to enact Pension Act, facilitating pension to former members of Legislative Assembly.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice issued the order while dismissing the petition challenging the constitutional validity of Kerala Payment of Pension to Members of Legislature Act which provide for the payment of pension to former MLAs.

The Bench noted the SC while dealing with a grant of pension to members of Parliament had upheld the power of Parliament to provide pension for MPs.