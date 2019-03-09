Home States Kerala

KSFE's Pravasi Chitty scheme to be launched in Oman on March 29

The subscribers are given the option to select any of the KIIFB-assisted projects in which their money could be spent.

Published: 09th March 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dr TM Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Dr TM Thomas Isaac (File Photo | K Shijith/EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pravasi Chitty, the savings scheme for expats, will be launched in Oman on March 29. Currently, the chitty scheme offered by the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) is available only in the UAE.The KSFE plans to launch the scheme in all GCC countries in phases. The third phase will see the roll-out of the scheme in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The Pravasi Chitty, a budget announcement of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, is a fund-raising instrument of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The KSFE invests the proceedings from the chitty fund in the KIIFB as bonds. According to KSFE chairman Peelipose Thomas, the scheme is getting a good response from the expats in the UAE. “A total of 4,300 subscribers have joined the 120 chitties launched under the scheme. A total of `14 crore was mobilised so far,” he said.  

KSFE officers said most of the chitty winners prefer to put the prize money as fixed deposit with the KSFE. More than Rs 5 crore has been deposited like this. Enrolment to the Pravasi Chitty was started in October 2018 and all related procedures, from enrolment to auction, are digital.  

The subscribers are given the option to select any of the KIIFB-assisted projects in which their money could be spent. All subscribers will get a life insurance cover from the LIC during the chitty’s tenure. If the subscriber dies without or after bidding the chitty, LIC will pay the rest of the instalments. An accident cover is also offered.NORKA will issue the identity cards for chitty subscribers. It will also bear the charges for airlifting the body of a deceased subscriber along with travel expenses of an accompanying person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pravasi Chitty scheme KSFE Dr TM Thomas Isaac KIIFB LDF government UAE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp