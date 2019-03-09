LDF finalises seat sharing among CPM, CPI; minor allies miffed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As expected the Left front finalised seat-sharing between the CPM and the CPI, ignoring protests by the minor allies. The CPM walked away with 16 seats while the remaining four went to the CPI. The LDF will begin its election conventions from Sunday. A couple of Left allies, including JD(S) and LJD, were keen on getting one seat.

Both the JD (S) and LJD expressed their protest at the LDF state committee meet on Friday. Senior Left leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, tried to mollify the allies. Both the parties finally agreed to the decision. The CPM taking away the seat that it contested last time, has not gone down well with the JD(S). Seat denial has created major resentment within the party and there were severe criticisms against the party leadership.

A section within the party was of the view JD(S) should field its own candidates. There are reports senior leader Jose Thettayil strongly expressed his resentment. However, JD(S) leader and Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty said there are no issues within the front. The party’s protest was conveyed in the LDF meet. The party will stand with the LDF to oppose fascist forces. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan told reporters that seat-sharing was finalised as a common decision and it was unanimous. “All parties will express interest to contest.

A common decision which was suitable for the current political situation was taken. The attempt is to unseat the Modi government,” he said. The LDF can win maximum seats in Kerala in the present political scenario, he added. The Parliament constituency- level conventions will be as follows: March 10 (Palakkad), March 11 (Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Attingal), March 12 (Kasargod, Kannur, Vadakara, Alathur, Chalakkudy, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara and Kollam), March 13 (Thiruvananthapuram) and March 14 (Wayanad and Ponnani).

Despite opposition from some corners, the CPM Ponnani Parliament constituency committee has again proposed the name of Nilambur MLA P V Anwar. The CPM state committee on Thursday was not able to come to a decision on the candidate for Ponnani. Following which the state secretariat assigned the

constituency committee to take a call. With the local leadership nominating Anwar’s name once again, he’s all set to be the Left candidate from Ponnani. Sources said he could be fielded as Left independent. The LDF meet approved the list of candidates for all 20 constituencies. An official announcement will be

made on Saturday.