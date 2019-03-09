Masters basketball: Kerala women clinch gold

Home States Kerala

Kerala women clinched the gold medal for the first time in the Masters National Basketball Championship at Dehradun, Uttaranchal. 

Published: 09th March 2019

Basketball

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala women clinched the gold medal for the first time in the Masters National Basketball Championship at Dehradun, Uttaranchal. In the finals, Kerala women beat Uttar Pradesh 43-27.

Led by Suma Joseph from Kottayam, the team includes Jeena Jose (Southern Railway), Prameela S (Southern Railways), Binu Cherian (Aluva), Shelly Jose Roox (Bengaluru), Bindu Kuriakose (Kannur), Kala Devi (Aluva), Thanu Stanly (Alappuzha) and Deepakumari (Eloor).

Coach: Aldrin Waz (Alappuzha). Team manager: Shibu K Hormis (Thevara). Top scorers for Kerala were Binu Cherian (19), Bindu Kuriakose (9) and Jeena Jose (8). In the men’s segment, the Kerala team won silver in masters (50-plus age group) and bronze in (40-plus) category at the championship.

