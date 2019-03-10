Wayanad Maoist leader killing: Ballistic and forensic analysis report will reveal facts, say experts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Kerala Police is facing severe criticism over the encounter death of a Maoist leader in Wayanad a few days ago, police experts are of the opinion that a ballistic and forensic analysis report will give a clear picture whether the Maoists had started the firing.The police claimed they resorted to firing at the Maoists after the latter started shooting at them.

Already, the police have released the CCTV visuals of the resort where the encounter took place, showing that the Maoist group, which included its slain leader C P Jaleel, was carrying a gun.

“If Maoists have fired AK 47 or a .303 rifle, there would be shells at the spot. A ballistic and forensic analysis will clearly throw light on the exchange of firing that took place at the spot,” said a forensic expert. It is imperative that the police also spot bullet markings at the scene if the Maoists had fired. “The analysis of the injuries suffered by the police personnel will also help ascertain whether there was an exchange of fire,” the officers said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police have also come out with an official explanation stating the police resorted to the extreme step following numerous complaints from people about extortion by Maoists.“There have been complaints stating the Maoists have been causing a lot of trouble to women, children and traders in the area. Also, there have been instances where Maoists have threatened tribal people living in the forests. Police will take all necessary steps to end the activities of Maoists in Kerala,” the statement added.