Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls 2019: IUML to field sitting MPs; lets go of demand for third seat 

Meanwhile, IUML Tamil Nadu state chief K M Kader Mohideen said the party would contest from Ramanathapuram parliament seat.

Published: 10th March 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal greets P K Kunhalikutty and E T Mohammad Basheer, who were declared candidates from Malappuram and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  On expected lines, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to field its sitting MPs - P K Kunhalikutty and E T Mohammad Basheer from Malappuram and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies respectively - in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. A formal announcement to this effect was made by IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal at the party headquarters here on Saturday.

ALSO READ | BJP state chief PS Sreedharan Pillai to contest from Pathanamthitta

Thangal said the League had demanded three Lok Sabha seats but decided to settle for two to ensure that the Congress gets maximum seats to take on the BJP and emerge the single largest party to form the next government. The IUML supremo said the Congress has accepted the League’s demand that it will be given a Rajya Sabha seat when the next vacancy arises from the state to the upper house. At present, P V Abdul Wahab is the lone Rajya Sabha member of IUML.

ALSO READ | CPI(M) to field a bunch of  heavyweights 

IUML Tamil Nadu state chief K M Kader Mohideen said the party would contest from Ramanathapuram parliament seat. He said the decision was endorsed by Thangal, who is also the chairman of the IUML’s national parliamentary board. Since the party is in alliance with the DMK, a formal announcement will be made on Monday after final consultations with the Dravidian party, he said. Kunhalikutty and Basheer, who were present during the announcement of their candidature, expressed confidence of repeating their win from their respective constituencies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IUML Muslim League P K Kunhalikutty E T Mohammad Basheer Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency Malappuram constituency Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp