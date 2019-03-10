Home States Kerala

P Sasi may return to CPM Kannur district committee

Sasi, who was ousted from the party in July 2011 on moral grounds, was taken back in July last year. 

Published: 10th March 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As P Jayarajan has been asked to contest from Vadakara, doors have been opened before former district secretary P Sasi to return to the CPM district committee. Sasi, who was ousted from the party in July 2011 on moral grounds, was taken back in July last year. 

After he was exonerated by a court in 2016 in a sexual abuse case, he conveyed to the party his willingness to come back to the party. Still, he had to wait for two more years, during which he appeared in courts as an advocate for the party in many cases.

Two months ago, Sasi was elected district president of the lawyers’ organisation of the party. As P Jayarajan is set to resign as the district secretary, there will be a vacancy in the district committee. It is expected the state leadership will give the nod to induct Sasi into the district committee in the coming days. 

