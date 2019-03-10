Home States Kerala

A question a day keeps ignorance away! This Kerala helpline is boosting young scientific tempers

In creating a more aware, transparent and an intellectual society scientific temperament plays a vital role.

Published: 10th March 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

telephone

Representational image.

By Online Desk

Children are full of curiosity. But at times parents find it difficult to fully satisfy the young minds. In what a visionary move, parents in Kerala will now be just a phone call away to find answers to seemingly difficult questions and doubts that their kids pose.

In the Indian constitution, the development of scientific temper is one of the fundamental duties of all the citizens of the country. In creating a more aware, transparent and intellectual society, scientific temperament plays a vital role. Taking note of this, Kerala Forest Research Institute has launched 'First Question', a telephone helpline which encourages children to ask questions related to science.

The first of its kind children's helpline is being managed by 20 research scholars with help from around 50 subject matter experts and scientists across the state, 'Scroll' reported. The helpline is one of the many outreach programmes.

Similarly, 'Tree helpline' launched in 2009 helps farmers and nature enthusiast resolve their queries on plant diseases and insect infestations. 

The helpline number is 0487-2690222. At present calls to this number will be answered from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday. There are plans to extend the hours of this service from 8 am to 8 pm. There are also plans to add a mobile number to augment the service of the helpline.

