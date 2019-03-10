Sabarimala to open for annual festival tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lord Ayyappa temple will be opened on Monday for the 10-day annual festival which will begin with ‘kodiyettu’ ceremony on March 12. Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm on Monday in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru. The Thantri will perform the kodiyettu ceremony between 7.30 -8.30 am on March 12 He will hoist the flag after performing ‘aarati’ on the flag.

.Utsavabali, Sreebhoothabali and Vilakkinezhunnellippu will be held.Arattu will be performed on March 21. The procession carrying Sreebali idol will be taken out from Sannidhanam at 9 am on March 21. The procession will return to the temple at 6.30 pm. After special poojas, including ‘Valiyakka’, the temple will be closed at 10 pm after athazha pooja and harivarasanam.