Home States Kerala

Sabarimala to open for annual festival tomorrow

The Lord Ayyappa temple will be opened on Monday for the 10-day annual festival which will begin with ‘kodiyettu’ ceremony on March 12.

Published: 10th March 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala temple (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lord Ayyappa temple will be opened on Monday for the 10-day annual festival which will begin with ‘kodiyettu’ ceremony on March 12. Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm on Monday in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru. The Thantri will perform the kodiyettu ceremony between 7.30 -8.30 am on March 12  He will hoist the flag after performing ‘aarati’ on the flag.

.Utsavabali, Sreebhoothabali and Vilakkinezhunnellippu will be held.Arattu will be performed on March 21. The procession carrying Sreebali idol will be taken out from Sannidhanam at 9 am on March 21. The procession will return to the temple at 6.30 pm. After special poojas, including ‘Valiyakka’, the temple will be closed at 10 pm after athazha pooja and harivarasanam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala annual festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp