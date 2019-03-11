Home States Kerala

Consensus on candidate eludes KC (M); K M Mani to decide

Two high-level meetings of the Kerala Congress (M) held on Sunday failed to reach a consensus over the candidate for Kottayam.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

KC (M) chairman K M Mani and working chairman P J Joseph greeting each other at the party’s steering committee meeting in Kottayam on Sunday | Vishnu Prathap

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two high-level meetings of the Kerala Congress (M) held on Sunday failed to reach a consensus over the candidate for Kottayam.A meeting of the party steering committee in the evening, which followed the parliamentary committee meeting in the morning, authorised the party chairman K M Mani to take a final call on the candidature. Mani, who met the media after the steering committee meeting, said he would take a decision after deliberations with leaders at various levels.

“I would collect the opinion from the party state leaders, especially from Kottayam, before taking a decision,” he said. He, however, evaded a question on the logic of discussing further when party working chairman P J Joseph himself voiced his willingness to contest.

Earlier, P J Joseph met K M Mani in person at the latter’s residence in Pala in the morning and expressed his interest in contesting the elections and voiced the same during the Parliamentary committee meeting that followed.

The meeting discussed Joseph’s demand and agreed to recommend the party steering committee to entrust K M Mani to take a decision on the matter. Parliamentary committee also discussed the UDF decision to allocate only one seat to KC (M) and decided to accept the same, taking into account the peculiar political situation.  In the steering committee meeting, the party deputy chairman C F Thomas reported the outcome of Parliamentary committee meeting.

Though Joseph presented his wish in the meeting, party organising secretary Joy Abraham said there was no need of a discussion in this regard at this juncture and recommended to hand over the decision to Mani.
Meanwhile, highly placed sources said Mani and party vice chairman Jose K Mani are reluctant to accept Joseph’s demand. Instead, Mani faction leaders Thomas Chazhikkadan, Stephen George and Prince Luckose are in their consideration, with Stephen having highest possibility. The Mani faction reasons, Kottayam being the seat of Mani group, Joseph’s candidature may not be accepted there.

Jose K Mani is learnt to have complained at various levels that Joseph never conveyed his wish to contest the election with the party leadership other than sharing it with the media. Joseph replied he tried to meet Mani for the past three days, but Mani was available on Sunday morning only. With poll dates announced Mani will be forced to take a decision sooner than later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp