Failure to adopt NSQF may cost VHSE wards dearly

Published: 11th March 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major blow to students’ future prospects, the VHSE certificate issued by VHSE schools in the state is likely to become useless from this year following the failure to conform to   National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)  as mandated by the Centre. According to the HRD Ministry notification, henceforth only NSQF certificates will be accepted by  the Union Government or public sector in the case of VHSE students from 2019.

Sources said till date government had implemented NSQF only in 66 VHSE schools. At present, the state has started 12 job roll courses for only 147 batches in 66 schools.  As per the HRD Ministry notification, all  educational institutions should follow the NSQF, a competency-based framework for assessing the skill level, knowledge and aptitude of  students.

“Though the state had claimed NSQF will indeed be implemented in all VHSE schools during the last academic year, nothing came out of it and the deadline set by the government expired in December last.  Now, the certificates will be invalid and students will not be able to secure jobs owing to lack of NSQF certification,” a VHSE teacher said on condition of anonymity.  

 A Farook, VHSE Director, told Express  NSQF will be implemented in all schools in a phased manner.
“ We can’t implement NSQF overnight in all the schools as the courses prescribed by NSQF is not compatible with the environment in Kerala. Now, 12 job roll courses are available. If NSQF is implemented in the remaining  schools, then we ought to have more courses. The VHSE schools are at a transformation stage. So a gradual implementation is the practical way out. We will implement NSQF in a few more schools from the next academic year, with statewide implementation to be completed within three years,” he said.  

The VHSE Director sought to allay fears in this regard, making it clear that the certificates will  not become invalid and students can land jobs even without NSQF certification.

