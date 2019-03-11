Kerala High Court dismisses petition against Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Solar scam accused seeking speedy investigation in a case registered against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy alleging sexual assault. The court asked what was the point in seeking speedy investigation when she had filed the complaint after six years.

Though an FIR was registered and a special investigation team was also constituted for the probe, the investigation has not reached anywhere, the petitioner said. The Bench headed by the Chief Justice observed that there was nothing wrong in the Single Judge’s order dismissing the plea.

While dismissing the appeal against the Single Judge’s order, the court asked why should there be an intervention by the court. The petition was premature, hence it should be dismissed. The court said the alleged incident happened six years ago and the petitioner filed the complaint four months ago.