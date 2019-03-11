Invoking Sabarimala will amount to violation of model code of conduct 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election Commission has warned political parties against using Sabarimala for election campaigning.

"Using Sabarimala topic for poll campaigning is a violation of the election code of conduct. Specific directions will be issued after the consultation with political parties scheduled on Tuesday," said Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala.

Campaigning on the grounds of religion or caste is a gross violation of the poll code. Criticism on the SC verdict will not be permitted, he added.

This year, candidates will have to file an affidavit on their criminal antecedents in the revised Form 26. The revision was in the backdrop of the SC direction. Candidates should also publish a declaration on the criminal background in print and electronic media. Political parties should release statewide advertisements on the criminal antecedents of their candidates.

The EC will implement a green protocol for campaigning. There are plans to impose a blanket ban on flex materials. This will also be discussed in the meeting with political parties. Use of loudspeakers is allowed only between 6 am and 10 pm.

For the first time, EC will arrange transportation facility for the differently-abled persons to cast vote. Disabled-friendly facilities including ramps will be available in booths.

Over 750 polling booths have found place in the provisional list of vulnerable booths. This may go up as the candidates are finalised by different parties.

Kerala will go to polls on April 23, in the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes is on May 23.

IMPORTANT DATES

Issue of notification - 28 March

Last date for filing nominations- 4 April

Scrutiny of nominations- April 5

Last date for withdrawal of candidature- April 8

Date of poll- April 23

Counting of votes- May 23

What is the model code of conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of rules that all contending political parties have to follow. They define how and what the candidates can do to woo voters till the election results are announced. All the candidates are expected to follow certain restraints while conducting public meetings failing which they may be disqualified and their deposits will be withheld with the elections.

Restrain on Language

All the candidates are required to refrain from making any personal comments referring to private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties and are advised to strictly keep it limited to criticising policies.