Home States Kerala

Invoking Sabarimala will amount to violation of model code of conduct 

All digital content posted by political parties and their candidates will also fall under the purview of the MCC, according to Election Commission.

Published: 11th March 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election Commission has warned political parties against using Sabarimala for election campaigning.

"Using Sabarimala topic for poll campaigning is a violation of the election code of conduct. Specific directions will be issued after the consultation with political parties scheduled on Tuesday," said Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala.

Campaigning on the grounds of religion or caste is a gross violation of the poll code. Criticism on the SC verdict will not be permitted, he added.

This year, candidates will have to file an affidavit on their criminal antecedents in the revised Form 26. The revision was in the backdrop of the SC direction. Candidates should also publish a declaration on the criminal background in print and electronic media. Political parties should release statewide advertisements on the criminal antecedents of their candidates.

The EC will implement a green protocol for campaigning. There are plans to impose a blanket ban on flex materials. This will also be discussed in the meeting with political parties. Use of loudspeakers is allowed only between 6 am and 10 pm.

For the first time, EC will arrange transportation facility for the differently-abled persons to cast vote. Disabled-friendly facilities including ramps will be available in booths.

Over 750 polling booths have found place in the provisional list of vulnerable booths. This may go up as the candidates are finalised by different parties.

Kerala will go to polls on April 23, in the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes is on May 23.

IMPORTANT DATES

  • Issue of notification - 28 March

  • Last date for filing nominations- 4 April

  • Scrutiny of nominations- April 5

  • Last date for withdrawal of candidature- April 8

  • Date of poll- April 23

  • Counting of votes- May 23

What is the model code of conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of rules that all contending political parties have to follow. They define how and what the candidates can do to woo voters till the election results are announced. All the candidates are expected to follow certain restraints while conducting public meetings failing which they may be disqualified and their deposits will be withheld with the elections.

Restrain on Language

All the candidates are required to refrain from making any personal comments referring to private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties and are advised to strictly keep it limited to criticising policies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Lok sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp