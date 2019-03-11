Journalist Padmakumar passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Journalist K Padmakumar, 54, Assistant Editor, The Hindu, Thiruvananthapuram, passed away here on Sunday morning.

After starting his innings as a professional journalist with the Free Press Journal in 1988, Padmakumar went on to work for the Business World during 1991-94. Later, he joined The New Indian Express(TNIE) with whom he was associated with till 2000 when he got into The Hindu. He had worked for the TNIE in Coimbatore, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Padmakumar is son of, the late, P Krishnankutty Nair and Indira Nair, ‘Padma’, Kumarapuram here. He is survived by wife Indukala (PSC) and daughter Varsha Nandini (student of KV Pattom).The cremation was held at Santhikavadom, Thycaud, on Sunday.A commemoration meeting will be held at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Monday at noon.