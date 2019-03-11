Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test proves a litmus test as majority of candidates fail to make the grade

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a majority of teachers in government and aided schools flunking the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for evaluating on-job performance, the General Education Department has set a March 31, 2019 deadline for the failed candidates - those appointed till the 2018-19 academic year - to pass the test.

Since 2012 when KTET was introduced by the state government on the basis of guidelines laid down in the Right to Education Act, it has been made mandatory for teachers. Despite its mandatory nature, the pass percentage in KTET has been pathetic. In 2017, barely 16 per cent - which means only 11,517 of the 71,941 teachers - managed to clear the test, sources said.

However, K C Harikrishnan, Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) general secretary demanded the KTET be scrapped at the earliest as it is an additional burden to teachers.“We had earlier requested the government to conduct an aptitude test before the appointment so that only competent persons will be recruited. But this is a rather strange situation in which a test is being conducted for those with professional degrees who have been appointed already. This exam is unnecessary and illogical. Hence many teachers failed to clear it. So the KSTA submitted a memorandum to the Centre urging it to do away with the exam. Besides, we have scheduled a meeting with SCERT officers to impress upon them the need for holding an aptitude test before the appointment rather than KTET,” he said.

Though the government had decided to revamp the way in which the test is conducted, nothing has taken place so far. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had framed a set of guidelines for teachers’ appointment in 2010 as per the Right To Education Act. According to it, a person must be TET-qualified to be appointed as a teacher for Classes I- VIII. The state government later included Classes IX and X under its ambit and introduced KTET in 2012.

D Jessy Joseph, DPI in -charge, told Express it is not possible to scrap the test in a jiffy as the decision has to be taken by the Centre. “ It has come to our notice there are some obstructions in the HRD Ministry’s norms for changing the pattern of the test or to scrap it. Otherwise, the state government need to get special exemption from the Centre to scrap the test or provide an alternative. But this is easier said than done. Nonetheless, it is true the test has become a burden to teachers,” Jessy said.