Home States Kerala

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test proves a litmus test as majority of candidates fail to make the grade

However, K C Harikrishnan, Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) general secretary demanded  the KTET be scrapped at the earliest as it is an additional burden to teachers.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a majority of teachers in government and aided schools flunking the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for evaluating on-job performance, the General Education Department has set a March 31, 2019 deadline for the failed candidates - those appointed till the 2018-19 academic year -  to pass the test.

Since 2012 when KTET was introduced by the state government on the basis of  guidelines laid down in the Right to Education Act, it has been made mandatory for teachers. Despite its mandatory nature, the pass percentage in KTET  has been pathetic. In 2017, barely 16 per cent - which means only 11,517  of the 71,941 teachers - managed to clear the test,  sources said.

However, K C Harikrishnan, Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) general secretary demanded  the KTET be scrapped at the earliest as it is an additional burden to teachers.“We had earlier requested the government to conduct an aptitude test  before the appointment so that only competent persons will be recruited. But this is a rather strange situation in which a test is being conducted for those with professional degrees who have been  appointed already. This exam is unnecessary and illogical.  Hence many teachers failed to clear it.  So the KSTA submitted a memorandum to the Centre urging it to do away with the exam. Besides, we have scheduled a meeting with SCERT officers to impress upon them the need for holding  an aptitude test before the appointment rather than KTET,” he said.

Though the government had decided to revamp the way in which the test is conducted, nothing has taken place so far. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had framed a set of guidelines for teachers’ appointment in 2010 as per the Right To Education Act. According to it, a person must be TET-qualified  to be appointed as a teacher for Classes I- VIII. The state government  later included Classes IX and X under its ambit and introduced KTET in 2012.

D Jessy Joseph, DPI in -charge, told Express  it is not possible to scrap the test in a jiffy as the decision has to be taken by the Centre. “ It has come to our notice there are some obstructions in the HRD Ministry’s norms for changing the pattern of the test or to scrap it. Otherwise, the state government need to get special exemption from the Centre to scrap the test or provide an alternative. But this is easier said  than done. Nonetheless, it is true  the test has become a burden to teachers,”  Jessy said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp