KMA 38th  nat’l meet concludes

KMA president Dinesh P Thampi, Senior Vice President Jibu Paul, Secretary George Antony, Joint Secretary Bibu Punnooran participated.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 38th annual national convention of Kerala Management Association (KMA) concluded here with a call for active initiatives to enable young Indian aspirants. B Muthuraman, former chairman of Tata International was the chief guest at the valedictory function.

“The attitude of the entrepreneurs should change, opportunities alone never leads to success. There are many challenges before India in achieving economic growth. Economic growth is impossible without addressing the core issues of education and equal opportunities. The priority in the curriculum should change,” he said.

As part of the curriculum, students in Singapore are getting the opportunity to study about the rights and wrongs of life, environmental protection, and waste management. But we never teach students about these key issues.

Students must be equipped to take risks in life or how to deal with complicated issues. Richard Boocock, president of USA Air Products, said an entrepreneur should also be hardworking.  Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission delivered the keynote address.

