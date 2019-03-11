Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPM candidate Rajeev launches unofficial poll campaign

Home States Kerala

P Rajeev mainly concentrated on visiting the houses of senior leaders, cultural leaders and colleagues.

LDF candidate P Rajeev visiting late CPM leader Simon Britto’s family at Vaduthala in Kochi on Sunday.

KOCHI: Forty-four days left for the poll battle from now on. With the Election Commission announcing April 23 as the date for conducting elections in Kerala, the CPM candidate from Ernakulam constituency P Rajeev launched his unofficial election campaign in the district on Sunday with some friendly visits. On the first day of his campaign, Rajeev, one of the prominent candidates of the LDF in the state, mainly concentrated on visiting the houses of senior leaders, cultural leaders and colleagues. He visited the house of late CPM leader E Balanandan’s house and met Sarojini Balanandan.

Later, Rajeev visited late Simon Britto’s house and met his widow Seena Bhaskar and daughter Kaya Nilavu. Rajeev also visited his friend Saju Thuruthil’s art gallery at Paravur. In the recent floods, Saju’s paintings were damaged after flood water entered his home at Kalady. His home was Kerala’s first residential art gallery. During that time, Rajeev had visited his friend’s house at Kalady too.

Rajeev spent some time with his friend at the new art gallery at Paravur. Later, he visited former late Advocate General M K Damodaran’s house. In the evening, Rajeev also visited CPM leader K N Raveendranath’s home at Edappally.

The official campaign of the CPM candidate will begin on Monday after the LDF Ernakulam Parliament Constituency Convention. The LDF Mandalam Conventions (Parliament Constituency Convention) will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. CPM Polit Buro member M A baby will inaugurate the Ernakulam Mandalam Committee meeting at Ernakulam Town Hall at 5 pm on Monday. The Chalakudy Mandalam convention, to be held at Angamaly CSA Hall on Tuesday, will be inaugurated by Minister K Krishnankutty. The Idukki Mandalam convention will be held at Kattappana Town Hall on Wednesday.

