PWD Min inaugurates work on four roads

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran inaugurated four mega road development projects in North Kerala through a video conferencing from Alappuzha Collectorate on Sunday. In his inaugural speech, he said the coastal highway will have modern facilities, including cycle path. “The state government is constructing a 651-km coastal highway in the state and the first phase will be the 15-km stretch from Padinjarekkara to Unniyal in Malappuram. The project will give a boost to the tourism and transport sectors. A sum of I6,500 crore has been set aside for the project,” said the minister.