Renji Panicker’s wife Aneeta is dead

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Actor /writer Renji Panicker’s wife Aneeta Marium Thomas, 58, passed away here on Sunday morning. She was under treatment for kidney-related ailments for the past few years. Aneeta breathed her last around 3.30 am at Chengannur Century Hospital.Nithin Renji Panicker who directed the movie Kasaba and Nikhil Renji Panicker are her children. The funeral will be held at Chengannur Puthenkavu Marthoma Church on Monday at noon.