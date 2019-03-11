RMPI to contest in four constituencies

KOZHIKODE: The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) may contest in four constituencies. The party state unit has decided to field candidates in Vadakara, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Alathur. The party will work to defeat BJP-led NDA in other constituencies. The candidates’ names will be announced within two days, after getting the approval of Central Committee of the party, said party sources. Reportedly, K K Rema, party state committee member and wife of slain party founder T P Chandrasekharan, will contest from Vadakara constituency where the party has a strong base.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
India was granted permission to wear caps in memory of fallen soldiers: ICC
Salaried class average house rent budget at Rs 16000 per month
Indian defence lab develops 'combat drugs' to reduce casualties in Pulwama type attacks, warfare
80 days to go: Australia realise New Zealand need 'Twose to win'
Take a sneak peek into the 'Kalank' world; glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, others revealed
Commoners frustrated as corruption rampant in public offices: Madras HC