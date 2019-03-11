RMPI to contest in four constituencies

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) may contest in four constituencies. The party state unit has decided to field candidates in Vadakara, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Alathur. The party will work to defeat BJP-led NDA in other constituencies. The candidates’ names will be announced within two days, after getting the approval of Central Committee of the party, said party sources. Reportedly, K K Rema, party state committee member and wife of slain party founder T P Chandrasekharan, will contest from Vadakara constituency where the party has a strong base.