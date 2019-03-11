Home States Kerala

Three sitting MLAs in Cong list

The party leadership feels he has to be given one more opportunity to contest given his track record.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress will be fielding three sitting MLAs in the general elections. They are: Adoor Prakash in Attingal, Shafi Parambil in Palakkad and A P Anil Kumar in Alathur. If Shafi wins the seat, the Congress leadership will field Palakkad DCC president V K Sreekantan in the constituency.

A Congress source told Express the list will also figure AICC general secretary and former chief minister Oommen Chandy from Idukki, which may be shifted to Kottayam based on the final decision of the Kerala Congress. Party leadership is also putting pressure on senior leader V M Sudheeran to contest from Thrissur, his home district, while UDF convenor Benny Behanan is almost certain for Chalakkudi.

A senior Congress leader told Express: “Benny Behanan is the apt candidate for Chalakkudi as he is from the prominent Jacobite faction, which is dominant in the constituency, and if V M Sudheeran contests from neighbouring Thrissur it will be an added advantage for Benny”.

The party will field Shanimol Usman from Alappuzha as the party considers her as the best bet against A M Arif. She was a former chairperson of Alappuzha municipality and is a grassroots leader in the constituency. Shanimol got upper hand after K C Venugopal opted out of contesting.In Ernakulam, only K V Thomas’ name has emerged. The party leadership feels he has to be given one more opportunity to contest given his track record.

For Kasargod, the party has shortlisted Subbaiah Rai, son of the late Congress MP I Rama Rai and son-in-law of late CPM MP Ramanna Rai. Congress poll pundits believe in addition to this political pedigree, Subbaiah could cut through the linguistic minority votes.

Kannur strongman K Sudhakaran will contest from his home turf. And Rajmohan Unnithan, one of the best orators of the Congress party, has made a surprise entry into the list. In the 2006 Assembly elections, Unnithan put up a tough fight against CPM’s Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Thalassery.The Congress had finalised K C Venugopal for Wayanad. But now that he has announced that he will not contest, the party may field T Siddique in Wayanad with Oommen Chandy throwing his weight behind his protégé.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp