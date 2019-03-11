UIT faculty labours to avail themselves of maternity leave

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The alleged denial of maternity leave to women teachers in University Institute of Technology (UIT) centres managed by Kerala University (KU) has made life difficult for them.

While KU is of the view contractual employees are not entitled to maternity leave, the teachers feel it’s a violation of women’s rights.

“KU scrapped the maternity leave provision citing it is not viable for a one-year contractual job,” said Anitha (name changed), a UIT teacher who has been in service for the past 15 years. In UITs, the teaching staff is appointed on a one-year contract, which is renewed every year.

“Initially, we were entitled to three months of maternity leave. It was scrapped later. Since then, teachers had to take leave for three months without any pay. Now, the practice is to terminate the teachers for the three months they take leave and issue them a fresh bond once they rejoin,” she said, adding, “Lack of salary during maternity period is inconveniencing teachers as they need money for various expenses during the period.”

Last week, UIT teachers had raised the issue before Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the presence of KU Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai and the Syndicate members. However, they did not receive any assurance.

KU Syndicate member M Lenin Lal, who is also the UIT convener, said the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

“It will be given utmost consideration in the next Syndicate meeting,” he said. “The issue is under our consideration. We will ensure teachers who went on maternity leave get remuneration. We hope the matter will be resolved before the next academic year starts,” Lenin said.

Maternity Benefit Act

Following the enactment of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, on March 27 last year, the law (a) extends maternity benefits to commissioning and adopting mothers, (b) mandates employers to provide creche facilities at the establishment, (c) allows women to work from home in certain cases and (c) requires employers to inform female employees at the time of their joining about maternity benefits available to them.

‘Haven’t received complaints’

Labour Commissioner C V Sajan told Express all establishments, public or private, should grant maternity leave to beneficiaries. “It is a rule all institutions employing pregnant women should grant them maternity benefits. Violating it is illegal. However, we have not received any complaints so far. We will take stern action if we do,” Sajan said.