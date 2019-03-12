All-party meet to regulate hartals in Kerala postponed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The all-party meet called by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to discuss regulating hartals has been postponed, said the Chief Minister’s office. The revised date has not been finalised.

The Chief Minister had already expressed his willingness before the Assembly to discuss the possibility of regulating hartals. Speaking in the House, he had pointed out that unnecessary and frequent hartals were affecting the state’s development and indicated that the government is keen to put an end to the same.