Battle for Vadakara: CPM quells LJD dissent; RMPI factor re-emerges

The CPM, which stole a march over its rivals by fielding its trump card P Jayarajan in Vadakara, has also succeeded in quelling the dissent within ally LJD’s ranks.

LDF Kozhikode constituency candidate A Pradeepkumar MLA and M P Veerendra Kumar MP during the LDFs election convention in Kozhikode on Monday. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

KOZHIKODE: The CPM, which stole a march over its rivals by fielding its trump card P Jayarajan in Vadakara, has also succeeded in quelling the dissent within ally LJD’s ranks. A section of the LJD, which holds sway in the constituency, had openly revolted after being denied the Lok Sabha seat.

The Kozhikode district leadership of LJD had hit out at its state chief M V Shreyams Kumar for the party getting short-changed during seat allocation. According to LJD leaders, the offer of a Lok Sabha seat in Vadakara was the condition on which the party rejoined the LDF. Ironically, the LJD, in its previous avatar had exited the Left camp exactly a decade ago after being denied a Parliament seat.

The CPM, which swung into damage control mode, has assured the LJD that it would be given ‘due consideration’ during seat allocation in the upcoming local body election and Assembly poll. “CPM has assured us that Koothuparamba and Kalpetta Assembly seats, which are now in its kitty, will be allotted to us. They are also in favour of giving us Vadakara Assembly seat which is now held by JD(S),” LJD sate secretary Sheikh P Harris told ‘Express’. 

The RMPI factor

Meanwhile, uncertainty prevailed in the UDF camp after Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) indicated it would field T P Chandrasekharan’s widow K K Rema from Vadakara. “We believe Rema, who is a symbol of resistance against murder politics, is the most suited candidate,” said RMPI state secretary N Venu. 

CPM was quick to downplay the RMPI factor. “The group may have some influence in certain pockets of Vadakara Assembly segment. But the Lok Sabha constituency is a different ball game altogether. We believe the posturing by RMPI is only aimed at increasing its bargaining power with the UDF,” said P Mohanan, CPM Kozhikode district secretary. 

