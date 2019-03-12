Home States Kerala

CPM-led LDF on campaign mode as Opposition trails

 Going one step ahead on the campaigning front, the LDF has already begun election campaigning across the state.

Published: 12th March 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going one step ahead on the campaigning front, the LDF has already begun election campaigning across the state. On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated CPM candidate A Sampath’s poll campaign at Attingal constituency. Terming the Modi government at the Centre anti-people and anti-farmer, Pinarayi said the Left had proven its relevance in the country’s political space.

The Sangh Parivar destroyed Babri Masjid which was a symbol of secularism. Now just before the polls, the national leaders of Congress have openly come out saying they will construct Ram temple at Ayodhya. “What’s the difference between the two? We should take this into account the entire country is coming out against the atrocities by the saffron party,” Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister pointed out many senior Congress leaders including former chief ministers and PCC presidents are moving towards the saffron party. “What we have been witnessing in Karnataka is a ridiculous form of this phenomenon.

The Congress MLAs are being given heavy security. Is this how a political party should function,” he asked. Pinarayi said the Left had proven its mettle many a time. Whenever there were attempts to implement anti-people policies, the Left was able to prevent the same. 

A slew of initiatives including the Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Forest Rights Act was brought in due to the Left’s pressure. Left MPs like A Sampath have been at the forefront in their fight in the Parliament, he said. Pinarayi said the Left had taken an uncompromising stance in protecting the rights of the labourers and the farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPMLDF Pinarayi VijayanGeneral ElectionsIndian electionsLok Sabha elections 2019Kerala Lok sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp