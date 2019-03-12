CPM-led LDF on campaign mode as Opposition trails

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going one step ahead on the campaigning front, the LDF has already begun election campaigning across the state. On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated CPM candidate A Sampath’s poll campaign at Attingal constituency. Terming the Modi government at the Centre anti-people and anti-farmer, Pinarayi said the Left had proven its relevance in the country’s political space.

The Sangh Parivar destroyed Babri Masjid which was a symbol of secularism. Now just before the polls, the national leaders of Congress have openly come out saying they will construct Ram temple at Ayodhya. “What’s the difference between the two? We should take this into account the entire country is coming out against the atrocities by the saffron party,” Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister pointed out many senior Congress leaders including former chief ministers and PCC presidents are moving towards the saffron party. “What we have been witnessing in Karnataka is a ridiculous form of this phenomenon.

The Congress MLAs are being given heavy security. Is this how a political party should function,” he asked. Pinarayi said the Left had proven its mettle many a time. Whenever there were attempts to implement anti-people policies, the Left was able to prevent the same.

A slew of initiatives including the Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Forest Rights Act was brought in due to the Left’s pressure. Left MPs like A Sampath have been at the forefront in their fight in the Parliament, he said. Pinarayi said the Left had taken an uncompromising stance in protecting the rights of the labourers and the farmers.