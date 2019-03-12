‘Don’t drag Sabarimala into polls’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Foreseeing that the Sabarimala issue would be used by all political parties to make a difference in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission has asked them not to drag it into their poll campaign.

“Using Sabarimala for poll campaigning is a violation of the election code of conduct. Specific directions will be issued after the consultation with political parties scheduled on Tuesday,” said Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena. Campaigning on the grounds of religion or caste, or in the name of God is a gross violation of the poll code.

The Supreme Court verdict should not be criticised, he added.

Kerala will go to polls on April 23, in the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes is on May 23.