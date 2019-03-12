Home States Kerala

Kalamassery bus burning case: Key accused will likely be made an approver

In a major development in the 2005 Kalamassery bus burning case, a key accused will likely be made an approver by the NIA.

Published: 12th March 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major development in the 2005 Kalamassery bus burning case, a key accused will likely be made an approver by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Recently, the statement of Shafeeq, the fourth accused, was recorded  under CrPC Section 164 by a Judicial Magistrate Court following a request by the agency.

The bus burning incident took place on September 9, 2005, and is one of the first cases probed by the NIA in Kerala. As many as 14 accused, including Sufia Madani, the wife of PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani, were chargesheeted by NIA. The chargesheet was filed in 2010. Shafeeq, a Kannur native, was deported from Saudi Arabia last year after a lookout notice was issued against him. Sources said he had agreed to share information related to the case.

“As part of it, his statement under the CrPC Section was recorded last week. Based on the information shared, we will take a call on whether to make him an approver. A decision will be taken soon,” sources said. They said Shafeeq was directly involved in the incident and was also part of the conspiracy. “Hence, his statement will be vital,” said sources.

The crime

On September 9, 2005, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus was burnt in retaliation to Madani’s prolonged detention in connection with the Coimbatore blast case. Shafeeq, along with Thadiyantavida Nazeer, who claims to be the commander of the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in South India, and four others, boarded the bus from Ernakulam. Three other persons were waiting with three motorcycles at Kalamassery. 

When the bus neared the Kalamassery Municipal Office, one of the group’s members on board threatened the bus driver at gunpoint and asked him to drive towards Popemala neat HMT Colony, an isolated area. 
After reaching there, they asked the passengers to deboard the bus. Then, the group set the bus ablaze.

At present, only Mohammed Sabir, the 14th accused in the case, is absconding. One of the accused, Abdul Rahim, was killed in an encounter in Kashmir after allegedly joining a terrorist camp. As many as five accused are still in judicial custody, while six, including Sufia Madani, have been granted bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIAKerala crimeKalamassery bus burning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp