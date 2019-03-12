Kalamassery bus burning case: Key accused will likely be made an approver

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major development in the 2005 Kalamassery bus burning case, a key accused will likely be made an approver by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Recently, the statement of Shafeeq, the fourth accused, was recorded under CrPC Section 164 by a Judicial Magistrate Court following a request by the agency.

The bus burning incident took place on September 9, 2005, and is one of the first cases probed by the NIA in Kerala. As many as 14 accused, including Sufia Madani, the wife of PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani, were chargesheeted by NIA. The chargesheet was filed in 2010. Shafeeq, a Kannur native, was deported from Saudi Arabia last year after a lookout notice was issued against him. Sources said he had agreed to share information related to the case.

“As part of it, his statement under the CrPC Section was recorded last week. Based on the information shared, we will take a call on whether to make him an approver. A decision will be taken soon,” sources said. They said Shafeeq was directly involved in the incident and was also part of the conspiracy. “Hence, his statement will be vital,” said sources.

The crime

On September 9, 2005, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus was burnt in retaliation to Madani’s prolonged detention in connection with the Coimbatore blast case. Shafeeq, along with Thadiyantavida Nazeer, who claims to be the commander of the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in South India, and four others, boarded the bus from Ernakulam. Three other persons were waiting with three motorcycles at Kalamassery.

When the bus neared the Kalamassery Municipal Office, one of the group’s members on board threatened the bus driver at gunpoint and asked him to drive towards Popemala neat HMT Colony, an isolated area.

After reaching there, they asked the passengers to deboard the bus. Then, the group set the bus ablaze.

At present, only Mohammed Sabir, the 14th accused in the case, is absconding. One of the accused, Abdul Rahim, was killed in an encounter in Kashmir after allegedly joining a terrorist camp. As many as five accused are still in judicial custody, while six, including Sufia Madani, have been granted bail.