Kerala Child rights panel asks state government to amend order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended the state government to amend the government order pertaining to the guidelines given to examination invigilators to take care of Type 1 diabetic students who appear for SSLC and HSE examinations. In a statement, commission chairman P Suresh said the government had ordered the invigilators to keep essential materials, including an insulin pump, insulin pen, water and glucose powder, in the examination hall for the diabetic students.

The order said invigilators should make available insulin pumps to the students whenever necessary.

However, medical experts said insulin pumps should be in contact with diabetic students all the time. If the pump is found to be disconnected from the patients, they may feel illness. Similarly, these students will have a tendency to urinate periodically. So the government should order the invigilators to allow them to go to toilets whenever they ask for it.

The panel has ordered the government to take steps to begin medical centres to treat the disease in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. At present, the treatment facility is available only in these districts, the commission said in the statement.

GED circular

The General Education Department had issued a circular on February 28 allowing diabetic children to carry any supportive material or medical apparatus they require, to the exam centres. These include insulin pumps, insulin pens, water, sugar, tablets, chocolates, candy, fruits, snacks and other such food items.

This is the first time the state government has issued a circular paying attention to the needs of children with diabetes. However, CBSE schools had earlier made arrangements in schools for such students.