Home States Kerala

Kerala Child rights panel asks state government to amend order

The order said invigilators should make available insulin pumps to the students whenever necessary. 

Published: 12th March 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended the state government to amend the government order pertaining to the guidelines given to examination invigilators to take care of  Type 1 diabetic students who appear for SSLC and HSE examinations. In a statement, commission chairman P Suresh said the government had ordered the invigilators to keep essential materials, including an insulin pump, insulin pen, water and glucose powder, in the examination hall for the diabetic students. 

The order said invigilators should make available insulin pumps to the students whenever necessary. 
However, medical experts said insulin pumps should be in contact with diabetic students all the time. If the pump is found to be disconnected from the patients, they may feel illness. Similarly, these students will have a tendency to urinate periodically. So the government should order the invigilators to allow them to go to toilets whenever they ask for it. 

The panel has ordered the government to take steps to begin medical centres to treat the disease in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. At present, the treatment facility is available only in these districts, the commission said in the statement.  

GED circular

The General Education Department had issued a circular on February 28 allowing diabetic children to carry any supportive material or medical apparatus they require, to the exam centres. These include insulin pumps, insulin pens, water, sugar, tablets, chocolates, candy, fruits, snacks and other such food items. 
This is the first time the state government has issued a circular paying attention to the needs of children with diabetes. However, CBSE schools had earlier made arrangements in schools for such students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala governmentKerala SSLC diabetic studentsHSEInsulin pump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp