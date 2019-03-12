Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally to contest from Thrissur

Thushar contesting from Thrissur will give the BJP and the NDA the added fillip as he can swing a major chunk of Ezhava votes towards the BJP.

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally will contest from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. Sources in the BDJS told Express the decision follows a request from BJP national president Amit Shah. Thushar, who is also the vice president of SNDP Yogam, contesting the elections will give a big boost to the fortunes of the NDA in the state with the powerful Ezhava community extending its support.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan a few days ago raising speculation that the SNDP will support the Left Front in the elections. Thushar contesting from Thrissur will give the BJP and the NDA the added fillip as he can swing a major chunk of Ezhava votes towards the BJP.

This will be an added advantage for BJP leaders in all other constituencies of the state and the BJP camp in the state is jubilant over the decision of the BDJS president to contest the polls. A senior leader of the BDJS told Express: “Thushar was reluctant to contest the polls but we cannot reject outright the request from BJP president Amit Shah who always wanted Thushar of all people in the NDA list of contestants.”

