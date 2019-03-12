Home States Kerala

Mani turns down Joseph’s demand; Chazhikkadan named KC (M) candidate in Kottayam

The leadership has also conveyed the decision to Chazhikkadan.

Published: 12th March 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a dramatic move after day-long deliberations, Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani has turned down party working chairman P J Joseph’s demand to contest the Lok Sabha election from the party’s lone seat Kottayam.Instead, Mani decided to field party High Power Committee member Thomas Chazhikkadan in Kottayam. The decision, which is expected to create serious repercussions in KC (M), was announced in a press release issued here on Monday night.

The leadership has also conveyed the decision to Chazhikkadan. According to party sources, Mani arrived at  the decision following immense pressure from party leaders of various levels in Kottayam Parliament constituency, who opposed fielding Joseph in Kottayam, who is a not person from the district.At the same time, highly placed sources said Jose K Mani was adamant on his decision not to give Kottayam seat to Joseph and Mani was forced to accept the same. 

Mani camp has started 
sending mediators to calm down Joseph, preventing him taking extreme decisions. Joseph, who waited at his residence in Purappuzha near Thodupuzha the whole day for the outcome of Monday’s deliberations, was seen disturbed by the evening when news channels started scrolling flash news regarding Thomas Chazhikkadan’s possible candidature. 

Seat for Joseph: Senior UDF leaders’ efforts fail

Though some UDF leaders, including P K Kunhalikutty, contacted K M Mani pushing for P J Joseph’s candidature, it did not yield results.Apart from contacting senior leaders on the matter, Mani also ensured the support of MLAs Roshy Augustine and N Jayaraj, before arriving at a decision. Mani spoke to state leaders in the steering committee, Niyojakamandalam presidents, and mandalam presidents from Kottayam constituency to seek their opinion on the matter.

Those who raised strong objections against Joseph include party’s Kottayam district secretary Sunny Thekkedam, Kottayam Niyojakamandalam president Prince Lukose and various other leaders from different Assembly constituencies in the district. Their predominant demand was that a voter of Kottayam constituency should contest. Meanwhile, some other leaders disagreed over fielding an MLA as LS candidate.

The Congress camp in Kottayam is also dissatisfied with Mani’s decision, which is likely to be reflected in the election as well. “Joseph should have been given the seat. Any other candidate, who is a nominee of Mani group, may not be accepted by the party workers in the constituency,” said a Congress leader.

Unjust, says P J Joseph
P J Joseph said turning down his request was unjust. He said he would take an appropriate decision after consulting UDF leaders. K M Mani said, “I took the decision to field Thomas taking into account the sentiments party activists. I hope PJ will accept the decision.

