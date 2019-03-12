Tanzanian held in Kerala for swindling Rs 25,000

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kothamangalam police have arrested a man, of Tanzania, for swindling a sum of Rs 25,000 from a woman after convincing her that she had won a sum of Rs 5 lakh in a lucky dip by Samsung mobile phone company.

According to the officers, Anthony Mlashani was arrested by a team led by SI Nazar from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The incident occurred in October 2016. He had cheated the complainant, of Cheruvattur, by swindling the sum as service tax for the prize money, then he fled to his native place.

Acting on a tip-off received by the sleuths that the accused had landed in the country, the investigation team arrested him from Mumbai.