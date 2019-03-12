Home States Kerala

Will take further steps after consulting UDF leaders: Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Expressing his dissatisfaction over KC (M)’s decision to field Thomas Chazhikkadan in Kottayam, party working chairman P J Joseph said turning down his request was unjust.

Published: 12th March 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Expressing his dissatisfaction over KC (M)’s decision to field Thomas Chazhikkadan in Kottayam, party working chairman P J Joseph said turning down his request was unjust. Joseph, who met reporters after holding discussions with his loyalists including Mons Joseph MLA at his residence, said he would take an appropriate decision after consulting UDF leaders.

“I stand by the UDF and I am bound to protect the interest of the front. I will take further steps after discussing with UDF leaders, especially Congress leaders, once they are back from New Delhi,” he said, expressing hope that KC (M) leadership would change its decision.

He also dismissed the reason cited by KC (M) leadership - that Joseph was not a native of Kottayam constituency - to decline his candidature. “This is quite unusual and cannot be accepted. Several persons, including Roshy Augustine and P J Kurien, contested outside their district,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDFGeneral ElectionsKerala Congress Indian elections Lok sabha elections 2019P J JosephThomas Chazhikkadan Lok sabha Kottayam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp