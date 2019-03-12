Will take further steps after consulting UDF leaders: Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Expressing his dissatisfaction over KC (M)’s decision to field Thomas Chazhikkadan in Kottayam, party working chairman P J Joseph said turning down his request was unjust. Joseph, who met reporters after holding discussions with his loyalists including Mons Joseph MLA at his residence, said he would take an appropriate decision after consulting UDF leaders.

“I stand by the UDF and I am bound to protect the interest of the front. I will take further steps after discussing with UDF leaders, especially Congress leaders, once they are back from New Delhi,” he said, expressing hope that KC (M) leadership would change its decision.

He also dismissed the reason cited by KC (M) leadership - that Joseph was not a native of Kottayam constituency - to decline his candidature. “This is quite unusual and cannot be accepted. Several persons, including Roshy Augustine and P J Kurien, contested outside their district,” he said.