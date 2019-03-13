Congress chief Rahul Gandhi denied permission to visit slain CRPF jawan's house in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The impending visit of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to the house of V V Vasanth Kumar, the CRPF soldier martyred in the Pulwama attack, in Wayanad is hanging in limbo as the state Intelligence wing and the Intelligence Bureau have denied clearance owing to the Maoist threat. The Congress party had earlier included the Wayanad trip in the itinerary of its supremo, who is slated to arrive in the state on Thursday.

However, the security and intelligence agencies assessed the threat of Maoist forces still exists in Wayanad. A Maoist worker was shot dead by the police last week and the security agencies felt the Left ultras could pose a threat to the VVIP. The security agencies also reckoned the Maoists might be in a combative mode after the killing of their cadre, C P Jaleel, who was part of the propaganda wing of the squad. These apprehensions of the state police were conveyed to the security details of the Congress scion. The party sources, however, said they are looking forward to the visit of Rahul in Wayanad, but the security agencies are yet to give a clearance.

“We are looking forward to his visit,” said KPCC secretary Manacaud Suresh. He told Express the Special Protection Group (SPG), Intelligence Bureau and the state Special Branch were yet to give permission for the programme citing security reasons.

“The Maoist encounter took place near the proposed area of visit. Hence, the agencies have not approved the visit yet. But the party is trying all possible ways to take him there,” Suresh said.Rahul is scheduled to arrive in Mangaluru from where he will visit the families of the Youth Congress workers in Periya, who were killed by CPM workers.

Rahul Gandhi to meet family members of Shuhaib

Kannur: AICC president Rahul Gandhi will meet the family members of slain Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib at the Kannur international airport on March 14, said DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni. Rahul Gandhi will reach Kannur airport around 1.30 pm from Thrissur and is likely to spend 30 minutes with Shuhaib’s father and sisters.

The meeting will be held at the VIP lounge at the airport. Rahul will meet Congress workers who got injured in CPM attacks in the district, said Pacheni. From there, Rahul Gandhi will go to Kalliyot, to visit the houses of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, who were allegedly killed by CPM workers last month. Earlier, it was decided that Rahul Gandhi would meet the family members of Shuhaib at Kalliyot. But, on Tuesday, Kannur DCC was informed that, Rahul would like to meet the family members of Shuhaib at Kannur itself. From, Kasargod, he will go to Kozhikode to attend the Janamaha Rally.