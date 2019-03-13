Home States Kerala

CPI (M) Kerala State Committee Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan taunts PJ Jospeh

The BJP is a party that never respected the law of the land, said Kodiyeri.

Published: 13th March 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan ( EPS | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: PJ Joseph is the most senior leader of Kerala Congress(Mani) and he should decide if he should continue in the party after being snubbed by the party, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. KC(M) supremo K M Mani had turned down the demand of Joseph, party’s working chairman, and gave the ticket from Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency to Thomas Chazhikadan. ​

He told reporters in Nileshwaram: “Joseph should decide if he should continue in the party after bearing the insult.” On asked if the LDF would take in Joseph, the CPM leader said the LDF would take a call when it happened. “There was no need to unfold the umbrella before it rains,” he said.

‘BJP, a party that never respected law’ 

The BJP is a party that never respected the law of the land, said Kodiyeri. He was reacting to BJP general secretary K Surendran’s statement that the party would be raising “only Sabarimala issue” during the campaign. Surendran had taken exception to Kerala’s chief electoral officer asking parties to not use Sabarimala to garner votes as it would be a violation of the election code of conduct. “The BJP is a party that does not follow any rules of the country. There is nothing to be surprised if the BJP violates the model code of conduct,” he said.

The BJP is a party that does not follow any rules of the country. There is nothing to be surprised if the BJP violates the model code of conduct Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan CPI (M)BJP KeralaPJ Josephcommunist party keralaKerala Congress Mani BJP Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp