CPI (M) Kerala State Committee Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan taunts PJ Jospeh

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: PJ Joseph is the most senior leader of Kerala Congress(Mani) and he should decide if he should continue in the party after being snubbed by the party, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. KC(M) supremo K M Mani had turned down the demand of Joseph, party’s working chairman, and gave the ticket from Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency to Thomas Chazhikadan. ​

He told reporters in Nileshwaram: “Joseph should decide if he should continue in the party after bearing the insult.” On asked if the LDF would take in Joseph, the CPM leader said the LDF would take a call when it happened. “There was no need to unfold the umbrella before it rains,” he said.

‘BJP, a party that never respected law’

The BJP is a party that never respected the law of the land, said Kodiyeri. He was reacting to BJP general secretary K Surendran’s statement that the party would be raising “only Sabarimala issue” during the campaign. Surendran had taken exception to Kerala’s chief electoral officer asking parties to not use Sabarimala to garner votes as it would be a violation of the election code of conduct. “The BJP is a party that does not follow any rules of the country. There is nothing to be surprised if the BJP violates the model code of conduct,” he said.

The BJP is a party that does not follow any rules of the country. There is nothing to be surprised if the BJP violates the model code of conduct Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.