Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress (M) unlikely to split; Joseph to meet UDF leaders today 

It is learnt Joseph has already communicated to his close aides, including Mons Joseph MLA, indicating not moving into a split.

Published: 13th March 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

KC(M) working chairman P J Joseph heading to Thiruvananthapuram from his residence at Purappuzha in Thodupuzha on Tuesday evening

KC(M) working chairman P J Joseph heading to Thiruvananthapuram from his residence at Purappuzha in Thodupuzha on Tuesday evening | Shiyami

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: While the dramatic turn out of events in the Kerala Congress (M) over the selection of its candidate for Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency has put the United Democratic Front (UDF) in a defensive mode, all eyes are on P J Joseph as his response would be crucial for the UDF in Central Travancore. Joseph, who is keeping his cards close to his chest, is waiting for the opinion from UDF leaders, especially Congress leaders, before arriving at a decision.

Joseph, who interacted with his close aides at his residence in Purappuzha near Thodupuzha on Wednesday, went to Thiruvananthapuram by late evening to meet Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, who will be back in the capital on Wednesday morning after AICC meetings in Delhi and Ahmedabad. The beleaguered Joseph is likely to declare his stance after the meeting. Meanwhile, Joseph stayed away from making any comments on Tuesday.

Though KC (M) chairman K M Mani turned down his request to contest from Kottayam in an unfair manner, Joseph is unlikely to initiate a split in the party at least for the time being, said sources close to Joseph. The reasons: The UDF can’t afford a split in KC (M) during the run-up to the Parliament election. Secondly, Joseph categorically said on Monday night he wanted stand by the UDF. If he comes out of KC (M), it won’t be easy to provide accommodation for him in the UDF in a short notice, adhering to coalition dharma.

It is learnt Joseph has already communicated to his close aides, including Mons Joseph MLA, indicating not moving into a split. This might be the reason Mons and T U Kuruvila, two senior leaders of Joseph faction, appeared sober in their responses to the media on the denial of seat to Joseph. “A general sentiment in the party was to give Kottayam seat to P J Joseph.

The denial of seat to Joseph has worried and pained all those who wanted to lead the party united. Joseph is a leader, who took a stern decision to stand by the UDF and hence the party decision has disappointed the entire UDF followers,” Mons said. At the same time, UDF leaders, including Kunhalikkutty and Oommen Chandy, contacted Joseph over phone and assured their support. Former president of Idukki DCC Roy K Paulose visited Joseph at his residence and held a closed-door discussion with him at noon. 

While the UDF leadership has some limitations in intervening in the candidate selection process in any of its constituent parties, it may come up with a package for Joseph to save his face, which is likely to be communicated to him in Wednesday’s meeting. At the same time, Joseph may also wait for a while before jumping into any decision, taking into account the peculiar political situation prevailing in the Kerala Congress (M).

Joseph meets Pala Bishop

P J Joseph met Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt at the Bishop’s House at Pala en route to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General ElectionsUnited Democratic FrontIndian electionsLok Sabha elections 2019PJ JosephKerala Lok sabha Kerala Congress Mani Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp