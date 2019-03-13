Home States Kerala

Kerala: INL(D) to ‘cooperate' with UDF in Lok Sabha polls

A UDF sub-committee was formed which examined the request. However, INL(D) will not be invited to UDF meetings, Behanan said.

KOZHIKODE: Close on the heels of LDF formally inducting Indian National League (INL) into its fold, the UDF has given the green signal to Indian National League (Democratic) - a breakaway faction of INL - to cooperate with the alliance for the Lok Sabha election and beyond.

“The decision, taken by the UDF liaison committee, was conveyed to the INL(D) state leadership by UDF convener Benny Behanan,” the party’s general secretary Kareem Puthuppady said.  INL(D), which was formed less than a year ago, had formally requested the UDF to induct it into its fold.

On the basis of the request, a UDF sub-committee was formed which examined the request. However, INL(D) will not be invited to UDF meetings, Behanan said.

